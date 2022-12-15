Cecil woman killed in crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland.

Deputies arrived to find the victim trapped in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No name was released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman had been traveling west on Townline Rd when she lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch. The vehicle hit a tree and rolled.

“At the time of the crash, road conditions were reported by the responding deputy to have been wet, and becoming ice-covered due to heavy freezing rain,” says Lt. Chris Madle.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from Shawano Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bonduel Fire, and Bonduel EMS.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

Latest News

December 15 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow wrapping up
Alex M. Braun
Man arrested for arson at Manitowoc bar
December 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues through the morning
December 15 snow conditions.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Roads snow-covered and slippery