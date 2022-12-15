Cecil woman killed in crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland.

Deputies arrived to find the victim trapped in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No name was released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman had been traveling west on Townline Rd when she lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch. The vehicle hit a tree and rolled.

“At the time of the crash, road conditions were reported by the responding deputy to have been wet, and becoming ice-covered due to heavy freezing rain,” says Lt. Chris Madle.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from Shawano Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bonduel Fire, and Bonduel EMS.

