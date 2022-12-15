Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9 year old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6 year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force.

Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams of marijuana, 688 grams of MDMA and 6,954 grams of methamphetamine from the streets.

In addition, she was instrumental in the seizure of over 15 pounds of fentanyl. She also assisted in removing numerous weapons and criminals from the streets.

Sasha inspired the spirits of the entire department while on active duty and managed to be the source of comic relief with her escape antics, both from her squad kennel as well as from her back yard. Her handler says she was a great pleasure to work with and he will enjoy spoiling her during her retirement years.

