3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.

Now for something completely different. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about a watch powered by slime mold. It takes a little more care than plugging it into a... now where did that cord go?

Also, a parasite that’s a holiday favorite. Brad talks about the dark side of mistletoe.

