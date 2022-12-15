3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news

A smartwatch powered by... say what? The ugly truth about mistletoe
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.

Now for something completely different. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about a watch powered by slime mold. It takes a little more care than plugging it into a... now where did that cord go?

Also, a parasite that’s a holiday favorite. Brad talks about the dark side of mistletoe.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

Latest News

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Fun in the snow
Fun in the snow
SWAT at a standoff with a man wanted on warrants on Green Bay's S. Ridge Rd.
DEBRIEF: Standoff suspect identified
Oshkosh West High School exterior (WBAY file image)
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign
Fun in the snow
First major snowfall of the season bring lots of fun