3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The liver chip

A computer chip could bring life-saving drugs to market faster. Also, a discovery that has the potential to cure asthma.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know computers are being trained to do nifty things (like tell you what’s in the news...).

Today, Brad Spakowitz tells you about a computer chip designed to act like the human liver. He explains how it could bring life-saving drugs to market faster.

Plus, Brad talks about a discovery that has the potential to cure lung damage suffered by people with severe asthma.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
Matthew Beyer at his murder trial in Outagamie County
Matthew Beyer convicted of killing his children, swiftly sentenced to life without parole
Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
Police use flash-bangs during standoff on Green Bay’s west side
Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe

Latest News

Poster near proposed Iola sand mine
Construction company want to build mine in Iola
Brad Spakowitz talks about drug research
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The liver chip
Raptor secure check-in system for schools
Shawano schools add Raptor security system
Schneider increased its order from 62 to 92 electric trucks in California.
INTERVIEW: Schneider orders more electric trucks