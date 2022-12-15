3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The liver chip
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know computers are being trained to do nifty things (like tell you what’s in the news...).
Today, Brad Spakowitz tells you about a computer chip designed to act like the human liver. He explains how it could bring life-saving drugs to market faster.
Plus, Brad talks about a discovery that has the potential to cure lung damage suffered by people with severe asthma.
