WINTER STORM THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING, HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IN NORTHWOODS

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas NORTH of the Fox Cities. Many folks across northern Wisconsin will get 6-12+” of snow through tomorrow morning. Some freezing rain is also possible, especially across north-central Wisconsin. Another 0.1″ to 0.2″ of ice accumulation may glaze surfaces north and west of New London.

Generally along and south of Highway 10, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. That’s where you’ll see rain during the rest of today eventually switching over to wet snow this evening. Most folks across east-central Wisconsin will see a slushy 3-6″ of snow through early tomorrow. The Thursday morning commute will likely have slippery, snowpacked roads, so plan ahead!

Also take note of the strong winds in today’s forecast... With an east wind gusting up to 40 mph, areas with snow and ice may cause tree branches to break and power outages. That’s more likely to happen to the north and west of the Fox Valley.

After this weathermaker is done, the weather will turn colder over the next several days. Highs will drop into the 20s this weekend, with only teens early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 15-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE/S 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Snow and ice NORTHWEST. Mainly rain from Green Bay and SOUTH. Gusty east winds. HIGH: 37 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: An evening wintry mix turns to wet snow... Heaviest NORTH of Green Bay. Slippery travel likely. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Early snow with slippery travel... 6-12+ totals NORTH, with 3-6″ SOUTH. (see above narrative) Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. A little colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 15

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.