WINTER STORM BEGINS OVERNIGHT

Our First Alert Weather Day begins tonight as a wintry mix overspreads Northeast Wisconsin. While we should remain above freezing from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore, areas north and west will hold steady in the upper 20s. Ice accumulation is possible through midday Wednesday... mainly from western Shawano/Waupaca Counties through Antigo and to the west. The highest accumulation should occur around the Wausau area.

Scattered light rain-mix is expected through the day Wednesday with temperatures holding steady in the mid 30s and easterly wind gusts to 40 mph. There will be a change to all snow at some point Wednesday evening with heavy snow continuing into Thursday morning. This is when the highest snowfall rates are expected. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly area-wide and some scattered power outages are possible.

The highest snowfall totals overall are expected north and northwest of the Fox Valley. That’s where 6-12″ of snow is most likely to fall across the Northwoods. Accumulating snow is also expected in the Fox Valley and southward. The potential exists for perhaps 4-8″ of snow here by Thursday morning.

snow totals by Thursday morning 12-15-2022 (WBAY-TV)

Snow showers will linger Friday and Saturday as temperatures cool from the 30s into the 20s. The weather continues to look chilly for the first part of next week. More cold weather is expected through Christmas... so any snow that falls over the next few days is likely still on the ground Christmas Day!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A wintry mix develops, icy WEST of the Fox Valley. Gusty winds late. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow and ice NORTH. Mostly rain SOUTH. Slippery travel likely. Quite windy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Heavy morning snow. Slippery travel likely. Clouds, with peeks afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Cloudy with flurries possible. Blustery & colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly for the Packers-Rams game. HIGH: 17 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Early flakes? HIGH: 16

