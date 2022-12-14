Suring schools closed Wednesday due to illnesses

Suring school complex
Suring school complex
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Suring public schools are closed Wednesday not because of the winter weather but because of students under the weather.

Superintendent Paul Orlich says close to 1 in 3 students was out sick Tuesday. There was also a high number of staff out due to illness.

Orlich says a day off will give sick students and staff some time to recuperate and gives maintenance staff time to deep clean the buildings.

Afterschool activities on Wednesday are also canceled, in addition to classes. The elementary holiday concert is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

