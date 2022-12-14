Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called.

The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said that was to limit traffic in the building while the situation was resolved.

School officials say there was a false social media post claiming there was a school shooter. There was no shooter and no weapons were involved in the fight.

There was an added police presence at the school for about 40 minutes until the hold was lifted and students resumed their normal classes.

“Please know that student safety is our primary concern at Oshkosh North,” principal Jacquelyn Kiffmeyer wrote in the letter to parents. “[We] appreciate our school community following our safety protocols during the incident.”

