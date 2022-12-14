Shawano School District installing Visitor Check-in Machines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano School Board voted 7-2 in favor of adding visitor check-in “Raptor” machines to all of Shawano’s schools.

The Raptor is a visitor management system that scans a person’s driver’s license or state ID. It compares that information to a sex offender database and alerts school administrators or local police if a match is found.

“The raptor system will then print out a sticker for visitors to wear while they’re visiting. Students and staff will know they were approved to come in,” said the Shawano School District Superintendent, Kurt Krizan.

Shawano isn’t the only school district in our area to add this machine to their school’s front offices. The Howard-Suamico School District has been checking visitors in with Raptors since 2019.

District safety coordinator, Matt Krueger says parents are grateful for the extra safety measure.

“It presents another level for staff and students and parents in our community to feel that we’re doing everything possible that we can to keep our kids safe,” says Krueger. “We’re checking who’s coming into our building so we know where we’re supposed to be. We know how long they’re in our building.”

The Shawano school District expects to install all five raptor machines by the end of January.

