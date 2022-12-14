Roads closed, school secured during standoff on Green Bay’s west side

Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are engaged in a standoff on Ridge Road on the city’s west side.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene. We’ve heard police on a bullhorn telling a person to come out and that they’re under arrest, and we see the police department’s SWAT truck there.

In a statement, police say they believe the situation is confined to one residence and they’re trying to communicate with a person inside.

Police are asking people to avoid the area because of the large police presence.

Green Bay police closed S. Ridge Rd. from W. Mason St. to Hickory Hill Dr. Also, Shirley St. is closed between S. Ridge Rd. and Neufeld St.

A statement from police says they are working with the Green Bay Area Public School District because Franklin Middle School is nearby. They also notified staff at Notre Dame Academy, which is next to Franklin.

After 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, an alert went to Franklin Middle School parents saying they were going into “Secure the Building” mode -- a lockdown -- due to an outside situation. The alert said the children’s school day is proceeding normally inside the building and students will be dismissed normally, too.

This report will be updated.

