At least 1 dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Arizona

Police confirmed at least one death.
Police confirmed at least one death.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - At least one person has died after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded.

Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died.

Earlier in the morning, authorities confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.

“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.

Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned.

Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence centering on at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.

