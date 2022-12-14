INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement.

It means the Underwriter Laboratories recognizes a more efficient mill and a cleaner Fox River, among other things.

Corporate Director of Environment and Sustainability Lisa Bauer-Lotto joined Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the mill’s promise of an environmentally-friendly footprint. She explains what exactly the Net Zero Water designation means, and why it’s important to the company. Also important, is the paper industry taking notice?

Then, she tells us how sustainability has become part of the culture at GBP.

