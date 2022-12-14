Green Bay man set to enter plea agreement in federal ‘fake Perc’ pill case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is set to enter a plea agreement in a federal drug case involving hundreds of pills containing a powerful opioid.

A federal grand jury indicted Zandrell Besaw on five counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing drugs that contained fentanyl.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for January 27 in federal court in Green Bay. That means he will plead to the charges instead of standing trial.

The indictment was returned in October.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says Besaw was arrested and charged after an investigation by the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit. They set up controlled purchases with Besaw at locations in Manitowoc and Brown County.

“Investigators seized approximately eight hundred eighty (880) pills containing Fentanyl that appear to be Percocet 30mg prescription pills. Law enforcement has identified these substances as ‘fake, Perc 30′s’ that are manufactured with trace amounts of Fentanyl that pose a significant overdose threat,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

The controlled buys happened between March and May.

Besaw has been out on bond. His attorney successfully argued that Besaw’s family ties are all in Green Bay and he has a history of compliance with bond conditions.

