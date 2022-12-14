Green Bay man set to enter plea agreement in federal ‘fake Perc’ pill case

Zandrell Besaw
Zandrell Besaw(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is set to enter a plea agreement in a federal drug case involving hundreds of pills containing a powerful opioid.

A federal grand jury indicted Zandrell Besaw on five counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing drugs that contained fentanyl.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for January 27 in federal court in Green Bay. That means he will plead to the charges instead of standing trial.

The indictment was returned in October.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says Besaw was arrested and charged after an investigation by the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit. They set up controlled purchases with Besaw at locations in Manitowoc and Brown County.

“Investigators seized approximately eight hundred eighty (880) pills containing Fentanyl that appear to be Percocet 30mg prescription pills. Law enforcement has identified these substances as ‘fake, Perc 30′s’ that are manufactured with trace amounts of Fentanyl that pose a significant overdose threat,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

The controlled buys happened between March and May.

Besaw has been out on bond. His attorney successfully argued that Besaw’s family ties are all in Green Bay and he has a history of compliance with bond conditions.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
Matthew Beyer at his murder trial in Outagamie County
Matthew Beyer convicted of killing his children, swiftly sentenced to life without parole
Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Hobart-Lawrence Police identify officer injured in accidental shooting on Highway 29
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

Latest News

Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew
December 14 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the storm
Package delivery scam text
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid scams and protect your holiday shopping purchases
Package delivery scam text
WATCH: Consumer First Alert on safe holiday shopping