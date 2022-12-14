Giannis, Bucks throttle Warriors’ at home

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.

Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.

The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game.

The Warriors trailed 64-52 at the break and the Bucks created some separation with an 8-2 run to open the second half. Golden State coach Steve Kerr cleared his bench early in the fourth quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate

Latest News

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the practice field following Green Bay's week 14 bye.
Packers get back to work after bye
Kaukauna Wrestling hoping for a three-peat in 2022
Kaukauna wrestling hoping for a three-peat but keeping underdog mentality
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras leaves the dugout during the seventh inning of the...
Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade
The Packers playoff chances actually improved over the week off. The On the Clock crew talks...
On the Clock: Packers playoff hopes alive after bye