Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST
MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Taiwan-based company qualified for $8.6 million in tax credits based on creating 768 eligible jobs at its southeastern Wisconsin facility and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021.

That’s on top of nearly $30 million in tax breaks Foxconn earned in 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers revised the contract with Foxconn last year to lower job-creation and investment numbers needed to receive tax breaks.

