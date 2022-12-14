Firefighters deliver gifts to kids in Green Bay hospital

HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids who may be spending some time in the hospital over the holidays received a special surprise Tuesday.

Firefighters escorted Santa and brought gifts for the patients at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

The gifts were collected by members of Central Church. Fire crews got to deliver them directly to some kids who need Christmas cheer the most.

“As firefighters, we see people and kids when they’re at their worst and there’s no closure once we bring them to the hospital,” Ryan Hintz, president of Green Bay Area Firefighters Local 141 said, “so to see the kids today smile, especially with Santa coming in the room, to see them smile and maybe forget what’s going on in their life for a day, to have a little Christmas joy and happiness, you can’t put a price tag on that.”

Firefighters brought Barbies, stuffed animals, and remote-control cars among other toys.

Church members also bought some gift cards for parents so they could buy meals from the hospital cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate

Latest News

St. Norbert College seniors decorate cookies with Midge, their 95-year-old neighbor
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Neighbor bonds with St. Norbert College students
Marcy Salm
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
To the delight of toddlers and the bane of their parents, this super-cute version of the Sesame...
Top holiday toys from the year you were born
Santa Claus rides through Oshkosh neighborhoods on a vintage fire truck
St. Nick rides a fire truck to collect toys and food in Oshkosh