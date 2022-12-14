Firefighters deliver gifts to kids in Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids who may be spending some time in the hospital over the holidays received a special surprise Tuesday.

Firefighters escorted Santa and brought gifts for the patients at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

The gifts were collected by members of Central Church. Fire crews got to deliver them directly to some kids who need Christmas cheer the most.

“As firefighters, we see people and kids when they’re at their worst and there’s no closure once we bring them to the hospital,” Ryan Hintz, president of Green Bay Area Firefighters Local 141 said, “so to see the kids today smile, especially with Santa coming in the room, to see them smile and maybe forget what’s going on in their life for a day, to have a little Christmas joy and happiness, you can’t put a price tag on that.”

Firefighters brought Barbies, stuffed animals, and remote-control cars among other toys.

Church members also bought some gift cards for parents so they could buy meals from the hospital cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.