COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Trees for Troops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight, Christmas tree growers help military families put down roots no matter how far away they are from home.

Hundreds of Christmas trees are being delivered to families who have adapted their holidays in order to serve their country.

Believe it or not, an empty FedEx semi-trailer is the start of a “thank you” to military members and their families for their service.

“I just want to make sure they are all gonna fit,” Paul Schroeder says, looking at the size of the trailer.

Fit what? The trailer will need to fit Christmas trees. Lots and lots of Christmas trees.

“Plenty of room,” Schroeder says as one by one the trees go in. “Just keep piling them up there, Joey. That looks good.”

Every year, local tree farmers participate in the Trees for Troops program, now in its 18th year of operation.

All of the Christmas trees, more than 300 of them, will be packed inside the semi and driven to Colorado for families of service members. From many of the trees there hangs a personal note thanking them for their service.

“You realize how many people are uprooted because of their dedication to America. So if we can make home away from home just a little more comfortable, that’s our goal,” Schroeder said.

For Shawn McDonough of Bay View Tree Farm in Kewaunee County, home smells like a fresh Christmas tree.

“You can’t beat it,” he says.

That is why he hopes these trees help families feel a little more rooted in the holiday spirit as loved ones continue to fight for our freedoms.

“When they unwrap that Christmas tree, it’s got to bring joy to their, their family. So that’s well worth our time and effort. They deserve it, and we’re proud to do it,” McDonough said.

This year, more than 15,000 trees will be donated to military families by growers nationwide.

And these growers are honored to be a part of it.

Now it’s time to sweep up the needles and debris. Pull down the door. And hit the road for Colorado.

