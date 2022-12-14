CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid scams and protect your holiday shopping purchases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer First Alert has tips to help you avoid shopping scams going around this holiday season.

We spoke with Susan Bach of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to find out what you can do to protect yourself and your purchases.

“We are continuing to see reports from consumers about those fake delivery notifications, where they receive some kind of email or text message about a problem with their delivery,” Bach says. “Then they’re asked to provide their credit card number to pay for a re-delivery fee, and we know for sure that’s a scam.”

How do you know if an offer is a real deal or a scam?

“According to BBB research, the top motivating factor from people who lost money from an online purchase is price. So don’t shop on price alone,” Bach says. “We know that you should know the typical price for a product that you’re trying to purchase before you go online. And stay away from those too-good-to-be-true deals. But also check over that website. Are there red flags like spelling and grammatical errors? Low-resolution photos or links that don’t work? If so, stay away from that website.”

How about people who shop through social media?

“Typically BBB complaints from people who purchased something because of a social media ad are that they received counterfeit merchandise or that the consumer thought that they purchased something to support a charitable cause or that the merchandise never arrived, and there’s no contact information from the seller,” Bach says. “So to protect yourself, do your research on that company first before you buy. Make sure you can find ample contact information for the seller and avoid using any of those payment apps because generally speaking those charges are irreversible.”

The BBB recommends paying with a credit card for your best protection.

“Yes, credit cards have the most consumer protection because you can always file a dispute if the item doesn’t show up or it’s not as advertised, but you do have a limited window of opportunity to do that, so do it as soon as possible,” Bach says.

What if you get a fake product or you never get what you ordered?

“Well again you have to file a complaint with your credit card company as soon as possible,” Bach says. “But we also would appreciate it if you could help the BBB warn other consumers, so we’d ask you to file a Scam Tracker complaint on our website which is bbb.org.”

Are you already getting complaints?

“Absolutely we hear complaints before the holidays, but after the holidays when that item didn’t arrive or it’s broken, or things like that,” Bach says. “Best way to protect yourself and to avoid filing a complaint with the BBB is to do that quick research upfront so that you’re happy with your purchase.”

