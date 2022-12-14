3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Meat-based meat

Diners have enjoyed plant-based meats. This is real meat, except it's not from an animal.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve talked about plant-based meats before -- the Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meats -- but now comes meat-based meats!

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared lab-grown meat for human consumption.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about the California company’s announcement, how they grow meat, but, more importantly, can we talk about how it tastes? Does it taste like... chicken?

