3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Meat-based meat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve talked about plant-based meats before -- the Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meats -- but now comes meat-based meats!

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared lab-grown meat for human consumption.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about the California company’s announcement, how they grow meat, but, more importantly, can we talk about how it tastes? Does it taste like... chicken?

