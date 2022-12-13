WINTER STORM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

Winter weather will affect the region starting tonight, mainly west and northwest of the Fox Cities. An icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow may occur through Wednesday afternoon. Farther south and east, it will probably stay just warm enough for rain through most of Wednesday afternoon.

Model data suggest a switch over to all snow at some point Wednesday evening continuing into Thursday morning. This is when the heaviest snow and highest snowfall rates are expected. Factor all of this in with wind gusts around 40 mph and there will be travel issues and some scattered power outages.

The highest snowfall totals overall are expected north and northwest of the Fox Valley. That’s where 6-12″ of snow is most likely to fall across the Northwoods. Recent data has become more bullish on heavier snow in the Fox Valley and southward. The potential now exists for perhaps 4-8″ of snow here by Thursday morning. This is all a function of temperatures getting cold enough for snow so there is a little wiggle room here.

Snow potential through Thursday morning (WBAY)

Snow showers will linger Friday and Saturday as temperatures cool from the 30s into the 20s. The weather continues to look chilly for the first part of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 15-35+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: A wintry mix develops, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. Gusty winds late. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow and ice NORTH. Mostly rain SOUTH. Slippery travel likely. Quite windy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow. Slippery travel likely. Clouds, with maybe some afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Scattered flurries or light snow showers. Blustery & colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late flakes? Chilly for the Packers-Rams game. HIGH: 17

