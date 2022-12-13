WINTER STORM IMPACTS US FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas NORTH of Green Bay and the Fox Valley through early Thursday. That’s where 6-12″ of snow is most likely to fall across the Northwoods. We are NOT expecting as much snow across east-central Wisconsin, where it wouldn’t be surprising if most folks saw mainly 2-4″ totals.

Today looks generally dry with overcast skies. An east breeze will pick up ahead of this incoming storm, holding our temperatures in the 30s.

Then tonight, a wintry mix develops across central Wisconsin. This precipitation will spread into the Fox Valley mainly after midnight. Some slippery travel is likely heading into the Wednesday morning commute.

Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. Some significant icing is also possible. Along with the wet snow, up to 1/4″ of an inch of ice is possible. East winds gusting to 40 mph, combined with the weight of the ice and wet snow, might take down some tree branches and cause power outages... Meanwhile, we’re expecting mainly rain across the Fox Valley and over to the lakeshore. This should help limit the final snowfall totals across eastern Wisconsin.

As the storm passes overhead and draws in colder air aloft, all the precipitation will turn to wet snow Wednesday night through early Thursday. The Thursday morning commute will likely be slippery with snowpacked roads, so plan ahead...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 15-35+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: A wintry mix develops, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. Gusty winds late. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow and ice NORTH. Mostly rain SOUTH. Slippery travel likely. Quite windy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Morning snow. Slippery travel likely. Clouds, with maybe some afternoon sun. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy with early snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder. Flurries possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder for the Packers-Rams game. HIGH: 23

