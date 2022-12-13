WINTER STORM ARRIVES TUESDAY NIGHT

Lows will fall to around 30° tonight under cloudy skies. Once again, a few flurries or light drizzle could occur... leading to isolated slick spots. We’ll have more clouds on Tuesday along with highs staying in the mid 30s. Winds will start to increase from the southeast during the day as our next ootent weather maker approaches.

Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... We’re expecting a midweek winter storm to roll through the area. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty, there are some points we’re confident in:

* We’re expecting a light wintry mix to develop late Tuesday night.

* The heaviest precipitation will fall late Wednesday and through Thursday morning.

* The highest snowfall totals should be NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, with less to the south and east due to more rain and mixed precipitation.

* There’s potential for SOME of our viewers to get at least 8″ (or more) of snow... But not everyone will get that much.

* Everyone will get plenty of wind as the storm arrives on Wednesday... with some gusts around 40 mph. This might cause some blowing and drifting, even though the snow will be heavy, wet, and slushy.

Plan ahead and prepare for messy weather during the midweek... After the storm is gone, look for colder weather into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 20s, with wind chills dipping back into the single digits. Very cold air looks like it’ll remain in place through Christmas.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light drizzle is possible. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy again. Cool and brisk. A late-night wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Rainy and windy. Snow or a wintry mix NW of Green Bay. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Snow showers, heavy in spots. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy with lingering light snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wind chills in the single digits possible. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk at times. Wintry mix possible at night. HIGH: 26

