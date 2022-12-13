Three displaced by house fire on Green Bay’s east side

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were displaced by a house fire in Green Bay Monday night.

At about 11:22 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave on the city’s east side.

“Units responded and were updated that structure was fully engulfed,” reads a statement from the department.

Crews described heavy fire conditions coming from the home.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

One resident was checked for injuries at the scene.

Three residents were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire department estimates $60,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department said the fire originated in the rear interior of the home.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

