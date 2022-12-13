Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County.

Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs.

District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and voted in Fond du Lac County in the November 2020 election. Wells did not live in the Fond du Lac County, according to the prosecutor.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and defending our democracy includes holding those accountable that violate our election laws. This conviction is not indicative of widespread voter fraud but is an important step in ensuring the public has faith in our electoral process,” Toney said.

The charge was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor.

“The defendant was originally charged with felony election fraud but the charge was amended to misdemeanor election fraud reflecting the defendant was otherwise eligible to vote and that his vote would not have impacted the results of the election,” reads a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Two other defendants have been convicted of voter fraud from the November 2020 election in Fond du Lac County. One defendant registered with a P.O. Box despite not living in Fond du Lac County. The other voted while serving a felony sentence.

“Both defendants were convicted and sentenced by a Tony Evers appointed judge,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

