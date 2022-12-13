Robert Solberg charged with lying about criminal history on small-business loan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man convicted of odometer tampering following a federal investigation is now accused of lying on a loan application to the federal Small Business Administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Solberg, 38, stated on an SBA loan application that he was not under indictment and had not been convicted of a felony. When he applied on August 4, 2020, he’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer tampering and was awaiting sentencing, which came three weeks later.

According to ProPublica, Robert Solberg of Green Bay received a $20,833 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on August 4, 2020, for a single-family housing construction business with 5 employees. He received PPP loan forgiveness in the amount of $21,022, including interest.

Federal prosecutors say because he’s accused of committing a new felony while under a pre-trial release order in a pending case, he’s now facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. Any sentence would have to be served after he completes his time in the odometer tampering case.

Prosecutors say Solberg, along with another man, bought used cars for the purpose of reselling them. Green Bay police started an investigation in March 2019 at the request of a Department of Motor Vehicles fraud investigator looking into consumer complaints of title fraud and odometer tampering.

One victim bought a GMC Yukon for $4,100 and noticed handwriting on the title and an error on the odometer. Police tracked down the original owner of the Yukon, who said he sold it for half the price the victim paid and the odometer had twice as many miles on it when he sold it.

Solberg was sentenced to four months in prison and two years of extended supervision in August of 2020. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution to his victims.

