Packers get back to work after bye

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s back to work for the Packers following the latest bye week in franchise history.

Only tackle David Bakhtiari was missing on the field as the Packers held their first practice after the much needed down time. Bakhtiari undergoing an appendectomy ahead of the Bears week a couple weeks ago, but was seen riding a bike in the back of the Hutson Center during stretch.

Good news for the Packers on the injury front as Darnell Savage was back on the field after suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles a couple weeks ago. On the offensive side of the ball Aaron Jones, who suffered a shin injury against Chicago, and Romeo Doubs were both practicing as well.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not have tape on his right thumb, and told the Pat McAFee Show his ribs are feeling better after the time off.

“Getting the bye week and getting away, and the fact that we didn’t have to do practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or any nonsense like that was nice. Then there was some real good energy in there today. We realize we’ve got a lot to play for, but we also need some help. We’ve got three of four at home, and we obviously always expect to win our home games and definitely expect to win once the weather turns. Get this one and then got a warm weather game in Miami and then things could start to get interesting,” said Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show.

The energy was indeed high as the Packers returned to work on Tuesday. A team as a whole seemed up beat in the locker room following practice, and seemed to be in high spirits with a critical stretch of games to wrap up the season.

“Feeling great, feeling rested and recovered, feel good. Everybody s excited, excited to get back to work. I think it was a good break physically and mentally for everybody. We’re excited we have a great opportunity in front of us,” said running back A.J. Dillon.

“Going through the 13 weeks and then getting it now, having that time to be able to refocus and only have 26 days left to just stay locked in and focused,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard.

