Oshkosh police investigate man approaching child with toy

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother in Oshkosh says a strange man holding a toy approached her child outside their home.

Police say this suspicious situation happened at about 11 o’clock Tuesday morning on the 700-block of Jackson St. The child was outside the home when the mother heard a man ask if the child wanted the stuffed animal that he was holding.

There was no physical contact with the child.

The man is described as white, about 40 years old, with longer, shaggy, blonde hair. He was wearing a plaid jacket with a gray hood. He left in a blue car that had a white bumper sticker above the taillight on the passenger side.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking if anyone has information about the man. It’s also asking people in the area to check their home surveillance video for the man or his car. Contact police at (920) 236-5700 or leave information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477 or using the free P3 app for mobile devices.

This is the second report in a week of an adult stranger approaching a child in Oshkosh. Last Thursday, a child said they were waiting in a vehicle outside a store when a man approached and asked if they wanted candy and also said he had a puppy.

