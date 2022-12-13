Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department responded to Chilton High School Monday night for what the sheriff’s office says was a “suspicious incident.”

Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the school and the building was put in lockdown as a precaution.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says they were dispatched to assist school officials. The school was hosting its Band and Choir Winter Concert for grades 9-12, according the high school’s website.

“The school was searched by authorities and deemed to be safe,” Kaphingst wrote, “at which time the students were released.”

Authorities would not confirm any specifics, but the sheriff’s office confirmed it was not a bomb threat.

“This was an isolated incident and at no time were our students in any danger,” Kaphingst wrote.

The superintendent said school will operate normally Tuesday, but law enforcement will have a presence during the day and during all scheduled activities. “Our student safety remains our top priority!”

