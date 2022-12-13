Kaukauna wrestling hoping for a three-peat but keeping underdog mentality

By Adriana Torres
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna is coming off back-to-back state titles, now hoping for a three-peat this year.

“When we’re in the locker room, we’re talking about it. It’s a lot of fun. We have fun doing it. We have fun competing so. We have fun talking about it, so it’s definitely a goal for us,” Kaukauana senior Greyson Clark said.

The Ghosts are ranked No. 1 in the state, but they have a humble mentality.

“You can’t assume anything. You have to take an underdog mentality all the time,” Kaukauna head coach Jeff Matczak said. “That’s what we’re doing, our kids are doing that well. You’re content with where you’re at at the top. You want to start all over and make that journey to the top.”

“You just got to be ready for it,” junior Lucas Peters said. “Train like you’re the underdog. If you train like you’re the underdog, you’ll wrestle to the best.”

Kaukauna has won the FVA conference championship every year since 1999, with the exception of 2005. So, the success here goes far back.

“It’s a legacy. You’ve got to live up to those expectations, I guess you can say, that the champions have left behind them in previous years,” Peters said.

“I’d attribute that to the success of Coach Matczak,” Clark said. “He’s done a great job of developing everyone in the program.”

Clark is one of those guys who has led the program the past few years. He is committed to wrestle next year at Purdue. He’s coming off three individual state titles, hoping for a fourth this year. That would be a Kaukauna first.

“It would mean a lot. Part of it is luck, part is hard work, part of it is just the environment I’ve been put in,” Clark said.

“He’s at the apex of that with the success he’s had at the national level and obviously at the state level,” Matczak said. “I think his mindset is just as strong as his physical attributes and his work ethic.”

