Jury finds Matthew Beyer guilty of killing his children

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors found Matthew Beyer guilty of killing his two young children, reaching a verdict less than an hour after starting deliberations.

The jury heard closing arguments Tuesday morning whether Beyer could have stabbed and killed his two children, 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle, at their mother’s house in Kaukauna in February 2020.

Jurors had a lunch break and started deliberations at about 1:30. The court announced they reached a verdict about 10 minutes after 2. The court waited for family members to arrive.

Beyer was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a crime that carries life in prison.

“The defendant had the opportunity to murder Will and Dani in the early hours of February 17th,” the prosecution told jurors in closing arguments.

Reporter Emily Beier says the defendant showed no emotion when the verdicts were read but the children’s mother was fighting back tears.

The judge and both sides confirmed they are ready to move to the sentencing phase. It will happen immediately, at 3 p.m. The family will be giving a statement.

The defense rested Monday after one day. It called six witnesses, including a man who was considered a person of interest early in the investigation, but a police detective testified that video evidence confirmed his alibi.

Investigators said Beyer, the children’s biological father, changed his story numerous times while being questioned. Beyer, who lived in Manitowoc, insisted he hadn’t been to Kaukauna in months, but detectives pieced together traffic and security cameras showing him travel from his driveway to the children’s house. Jurors heard Beyer’s interview with investigators in which he pointed fingers at his brother and said sleepwalking could explain the murders.

Jurors said Beyer’s motive was that he wanted to stop paying child support. Witnesses said Beyer questioned whether he was the children’s biological father and once discussed how he would kill a child, hypothetically.

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman released a statement after the verdict: “For just over 1000 days this black cloud has hung over our community. With the jury’s guilty verdict today the sun can begin to shine again and as a community we can begin to heal. And we can finally celebrate that justice has been served for Will and Dani.”

Beyer was also convicted of helping in an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail while he was awaiting court hearings in the murder case. He pleaded no contest to Taking Hostages Released Without Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest.

