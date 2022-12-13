“I Love Green Bay” sculpture offers new photo ops

Show your love for Green Bay and for Cheeseheads
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new sculpture that perfectly encapsulates the people’s love for Green Bay was unveiled Monday at CityDeck on the riverfront.

Taking a nod from the iconic New York logo, a 10-foot sculpture reads out “I Heart GB,” except the heart is made out of cheese and it has a green and gold motif.

The art piece was made as a way to get more people to come to CityDeck and, by extension, downtown Green Bay.

It was made in cooperation with the local tourism and convention bureau, Discover Green Bay, which helped bring the iconic piece to the public.

“We knew it was a fantastic idea and would definitely be a hit,” Discover Green Bay president/CEO Brad Toll said. “Communities across the country are doing this. Nothing more iconic than cheese here in Wisconsin, and the Cheesehat was made famous here at Lambeau Field, so it’s absolutely perfect and people are going to love it.”

The sculpture is co-sponsored by Schreiber, a cheese producer with its international headquarters in downtown Green Bay, just a cheese wheel’s throw from CityDeck and the “I Heart GB” sculpture.

“I Heart GB” will be accessible year-round for photos in every season.

