Hobart-Lawrence Police identify officer injured in accidental shooting on Highway 29

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded himself while involved in a pursuit
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released the name of a Hobart-Lawrence police officer who was hurt during an accidental shooting during a traffic stop.

The department says Officer Samuel Schroeder is expected to make a full recovery.

Schroeder is a seven-year veteran of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing into how Schroeder’s gun fired.

“The initial review did not produce a conclusive answer to definitively identify the cause of the discharge. Nevertheless, I can state the firearm was not in the holster when the firearm was discharged. At this time, there is no timetable for when the final review will be completed. The continuing review will consist of inspecting and testing the firearm as well as the holster,” said HLPD Police Captain Michael A. Renkas.

The events unfolded last Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to do a welfare check on a driver, and officer Schroeder stopped the 30-year-old Hobart man on Highway 29. Police say the officer was hurt as a result of “an accidental discharge” of the officer’s gun.

“It was for an individual who had some erratic behavior that some individuals were concerned about,” Renkas said. He could not elaborate further on the nature of the erratic behavior.

There was a pursuit that ended a couple of miles later near County FF, where the driver stopped and barricaded himself in the car alongside the highway.

Officers’ bodycam video, dashcam footage from the squad cars, and officers’ statements will all be included in the internal investigation.

Renkas says Hobart-Lawrence officers use Sig Sauer firearms. Wounded officers from several states have sued Sig Sauer, claiming the gun goes off by itself. Our sister station, WISN-TV, reports there have been four other law enforcement accidental discharge incidents involving the same brand of handgun just in southeastern Wisconsin. Renkas could not yet say if the shooting was tied to the gun or the officer.

Criminal charges are pending against the driver, whose name was not released. Police say the driver was arrested under protective custody. Renkas said the charges would not come from the accidental shooting.

