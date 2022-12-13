Harlem Globetrotters help with Green Bay Toys for Tots drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just ahead of our Toys for Tots LAST CALL event on Tuesday, the famous Harlem Globetrotters stopped by WBAY to help us out.

As a special thank-you to those who come out for the final push, everyone who donates curbside will receive a 30% off coupon to see the Harlem Globetrotters at the Resch Center on Dec. 29. The first 25 people who drop off toys at the WBAY Building, 115 S. Jefferson St., will receive a pair of free tickets to that game.

The Harlem Globetrotters are yearly partners with our Toys for Tots drive, knowing it’s to help the kids they entertain have a happier holiday.

“It’s the perfect marriage for the Globetrotters and the kids,” the Globetrotters’ Scooter Christensen said. “You know, anything we can do to give back to the kids. I mean, it’s Christmas. That’s what we do: We make kids smile, we make them feel good at our games, and it’s the same thing for Toys for Tots. Same thing.”

LAST CALL is Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two drop-off sites for the final day, both offering curbside pickup so you don’t need to leave the warmth of your car! The WBAY Building, 115. S. Jefferson St., in downtown Green Bay, or the Fox Communities Credit Union branch, 2201 E. Enterprise Ave., in Appleton, right off the I-41 Ballard Rd. exit.

Get more details at wbay.com/toys.

