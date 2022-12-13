Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts.

Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs.

In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.

A criminal complaint says the total stolen adds up to more than $800.

Police also linked Goulder to three similar thefts which were already under investigation, totaling $174.

Because all of the thefts were less than $2,500, she’s facing misdemeanor theft charges. Because she has a history of retail theft and issuing worthless checks, each charge has a “habitual criminality” enhancer, which could increase the penalty for each misdemeanor from 9 months imprisonment to 2 years.

