Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts.

Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs.

In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.

A criminal complaint says the total stolen adds up to more than $800.

Police also linked Goulder to three similar thefts which were already under investigation, totaling $174.

Because all of the thefts were less than $2,500, she’s facing misdemeanor theft charges. Because she has a history of retail theft and issuing worthless checks, each charge has a “habitual criminality” enhancer, which could increase the penalty for each misdemeanor from 9 months imprisonment to 2 years.

