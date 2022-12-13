Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program.

This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.

The research has been very successful in helping conservation efforts.

1000 Islands has noted that the eagle population has recovered greatly over the last couple of years, but that shouldn’t be a reason to stop researching.

“Even though they’re doing great, getting that data and having something to look back on in future years is always essential to us to know what’s going on in our wildlife populations, and the perfect thing is the average citizen can take part in it,” Debbie Nowak, director and naturalist at 1000 Islands Environmental Center, said.

1000 Islands is also gearing up for its Eagles Day coming up in January, where you can get up close with a live bald eagle in their nature center.

Statewide, the Bald Eagle Nest Watch program, coordinated by the Madison Audobon, will cover almost half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

