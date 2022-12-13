Drivers asked to avoid 1300 block of Velp Avenue after crash knocks down power lines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid the 1300 block of Velp Avenue due to a crash.

A power pole was knocked down and wires are down in the roadway.

Police say drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Barricades are blocking the area.

Police estimate the area will be closed until 2:45 p.m.

