COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Neighbor bonds with St. Norbert College students

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - We begin with a unique friendship in a De Pere neighborhood that symbolizes this season of giving.

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door.

As always, they are excited to see their neighbor Midge.

“She is the best storyteller. I just cannot believe the things she tells me. Sometimes they’re unbelievable, but yet so cool,” says St. Norbert senior Brianne DeLain.

On the agenda this afternoon, with fellow neighbors Larry and Sandy, is frosting some Christmas cookies.

A friendship with these young ladies is something Midge never expected at this point in her life.

“I didn’t plan it, I didn’t ask for it, I don’t know how I got here. I just am 95. It’s old,” states Midge.

Just after the girls moved in last summer, Midge lost her husband and she was struggling to get around.

“I was really healthy until about six months ago when my original hip replacement started to loosen, and that’s a problem,” says Midge.

Not to worry though, Midge’s new neighbors have her back.

“They do all kinds of things. Lily is going to take me tomorrow to my hairdresser, get my hair done once a week,” says Midge.

From the beauty shop to the grocery store to doing yardwork and getting her mail, Lily, Breanne, Kelly and Kayla are there.

“She would always ask, ‘Oh, can you bring us to my appointment’ or something and we’re, ‘Of course we can,’ so we really bonded on those trips there and back,” says St. Norbert senior Kayla Howard.

“I feel like we have very similar humor and I can just relate to that, and we are always here just laughing. It could just be about something really pointless, but I just think it is so funny,” adds fellow senior Lily Frisch.

Lily has become the link among them all.

“I communicate with everyone and Midge about what’s going on, who needs help with what, times and everything,” explains Lily.

“We text and they answer, so I keep texting,” says Midge with a chuckle.

After 21 years in her current home, Midge has seen a lot of college students come and go over the years.

“Now the boys aren’t as much fun as the girls, or maybe they’re too much fun because now I don’t think they can come back, they made a lot of whoopie, or whatever they call it today,” says Midge, breaking out in laughter.

This year, she feels like she won the lottery.

“Lily’s grandmother sent me soup from Madison, and I don’t know her, isn’t that great? And the soup was delicious,” says Midge.

After the cookies are frosted it’s time to decorate Midge’s tree, under her supervision of course.

“The middle-size ones go in the middle. There’s little tiny ones for the top and great big ones for the bottom,” Midge explains to the girls.

Nearly halfway through their senior year, graduation is on the horizon.

“I hate to think about that,” says Lily, “because I’ve thought about that a little bit and I just try to push it aside, because no matter where all of us end up I think we’ll always have that bond, but just like missing how close we all are right now.”

“This has been my best living situation I’ve had in my four years here at St. Norbert. I will never forget it,” says St. Norbert senior Kelly Massick.

For now, though, goodbyes are short-lived.

And for that, Midge is so appreciative and grateful.

“It’s really fun. They are precious. I’m sure they’ll come for Christmas. They’re darling, just darling,” says Midge with a smile.

