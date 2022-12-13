Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor

Latest News

Joseph Hoppa appears in court accused of a murder-for-hire plot to kill his son who was going...
Father, son accused of murder-for-hire plot
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
Oshkosh police investigate man approaching child with toy
Matthew Beyer at his murder trial in Outagamie County
Matthew Beyer sentenced to life without parole for children’s murders