3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Paper-thin solar panels

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Imagine generating power almost anywhere the sun shines. That’s the promise of new, paper-thin solar panels. Sails on a boat could power more than just the boat’s speed and direction. A notebook cover could charge a cell phone (even the back of the cell phone could charge a cell phone).

Imagine the possibilities! Brad Spakowitz runs through a few of them with you and shows you how this technology was developed in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES! (Note: The segment is called 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Developing the technology took a lot longer.)

Brad also has an update on the Orion moon mission, which has come full circle from liftoff to splashdown.

