3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Paper-thin solar panels

These big, clunky solar panel installations are so yesterday. Learn about the new technology: paper-thin solar cells.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Imagine generating power almost anywhere the sun shines. That’s the promise of new, paper-thin solar panels. Sails on a boat could power more than just the boat’s speed and direction. A notebook cover could charge a cell phone (even the back of the cell phone could charge a cell phone).

Imagine the possibilities! Brad Spakowitz runs through a few of them with you and shows you how this technology was developed in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES! (Note: The segment is called 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Developing the technology took a lot longer.)

Brad also has an update on the Orion moon mission, which has come full circle from liftoff to splashdown.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Marcy Salm
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
The gift card was supposed to have $400 on it.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Quick criminals draining money from gift cards
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
FDL County drug, gun bust
Drugs, gun found during Fond du Lac County traffic stop

Latest News

Scooter Christensen of the Harlem Globetrotters shows off some moves while helping the Toys for...
Harlem Globetrotters help with Green Bay Toys for Tots drive
Randy Ryoti celebrates his 80th birthday with other students in the photography class at...
Taking a shot: UWGB student celebrates his 80th birthday with class
Artist's concept of a community health care center in Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
Paul Verbeten testifies at Matthew Beyer's murder trial as a defense witness. Verbeten was a...
Beyer's defense rests