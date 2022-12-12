Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

The Coenen family decided to collect donations for Toys for Tots to honor their father who passed in Noevmber.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.

So far, the family received $1,000 to buy toys and an additional donation from an on-going memorial drive in honor of Jim.

The Coenen’s say that they feel this is the best way to honor their father and carry on the tradition their parents first started years ago.

“He’s looking down pretty happy right now. He would be very proud of all these toys. It was their pride and joy to do this,” said Karen Coenen, a daughter of Jim Coenen.

There are two days left to contribute to Jim Coenen’s Toys for Tots memorial drive. Currently, they’re at $950, with a goal of $1,000.

You can contribute at this link.

