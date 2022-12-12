Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the first...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday night.

Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Patrick McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. Older brother Connor McCaffrey finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Perkins added 17 points, while Filip Rebraca scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 60. He opened the extra period with a three-point play and added two free throws to give Iowa a 65-62 lead. Perkins hit a jumper to put the Hawkeyes up three, but Wahl buried a 3-pointer to knot the score at 69 with 1:59 remaining.

Patrick McCaffrey followed with a three-point play, but Jordan Davis hit a 3 to pull the Badgers even. Crowl scored in the paint and Hepburn hit two free throws to put Wisconsin up 76-73 with 26 seconds left. Rebraca and Essegian traded layups before Patrick McCaffery missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Patrick McCaffery made two free throws and a layup in an 8-0 run and Iowa grabbed its first lead of the game 27-25 with 33 seconds left in the first half. Chucky Hepburn hit a jumper with 2 seconds left to pull Wisconsin even at intermission.

The Badgers sank 12 of 20 shots from inside the arc, missed 10 of 11 tries from beyond it and didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
FDL County drug, gun bust
Drugs, gun found during Fond du Lac County traffic stop
Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction
Marcy Salm
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

Latest News

Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Jones, Ighodaro lead Marquette over Notre Dame 79-64
SNC holds signing day for 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Hepburn, Crowl pace Wisconsin past No. 13 Maryland 64-59
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season over IUPUI...
Green Bay men earn first win, beat IUPUI 68-61