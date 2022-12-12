USPS holiday mailing and shipping deadlines

Deadlines are approaching to make sure your gifts shipped via USPS arrive by Christmas.
Dec. 12, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year.

Customers are encouraged to follow the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines to make sure packages and mail arrive on time,

Holiday shipping deadlines

• Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military

service

• Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service (Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.)

Alaska

• Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

• Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland – First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland – Priority Mail Express

The USPS says new equipment and improvements have expanded the package processing capacity to 60 million packages a day. The organization says mail performance is outpacing last holiday season. The average time to deliver mail or package in the postal network is 2.5 days.

