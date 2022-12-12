PRETTY QUIET THROUGH TUESDAY... BUT A BIG WINTER STORM IS ON THE WAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue this afternoon and a few flurries or sprinkles remain possible. Look for highs in the mid 30s with easterly breezes up to 10 mph. We’ll fall to around 30° tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Once again, a few flurries or light drizzle could occur. We’ll have more clouds on Tuesday along with highs staying in the mid 30s. Winds will start to increase from the southeast during the day as our next ootent weather maker approaches.

Winter Storm Precipitation Outlook (WBAY)

Wednesday and Thursday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... We’re expecting a midweek winter storm to roll through the area. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty with this weathermaker, there are some points we’re confident in:

* We’re expecting a light wintry mix to develop late Tuesday night.

* The heaviest precipitation will fall late Wednesday and through Thursday morning

* The highest snowfall totals should be NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, with less to the south and east due to more rain and mixed precipitation.

* There’s potential for SOME of our viewers to get at least 6″ (or more) of snow... But not everyone will.

* Everyone will get plenty of wind as the storm arrives on Wednesday... with some gusts around 40 mph. This might cause some blowing and drifting, even though the snow will be wet and slushy.

Plan ahead and prepare for messy weather during the midweek... After the storm is gone, look for colder weather into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 20s, with wind chills dipping back into the single digits. Very cold air looks like it’ll remain in place through Christmas.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few passing flurries or sprinkles. HIGH: 376

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light drizzle is possible. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy again. Cool and brisk. A late-night wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Rainy and windy. Snow or a wintry mix especially NW of Green Bay. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Snow and/or a wintry mix. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 375 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. Wind chills in the single digits possible. HIGH: 22

