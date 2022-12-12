Police seek tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

Bald eagle (file image)
Bald eagle (file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.

