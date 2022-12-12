Green Bay homeless shelter adds space for at-risk youth

Sign at House of Hope in Green Bay
Sign at House of Hope in Green Bay
By Scott Koral
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless shelter in Green Bay with more than 20 years under its belt is branching out. The House of Hope officially opened a new wing with a new drop-in area for at-risk youth.

The House of Hope is a place where children, whether homeless or in a tough parental situation, can come and receive support.

The new drop-in wing helps give a sense of peace to young people. Teenagers asked the staff for quiet spaces to simply be themselves, so there is a living area with TVs and a few rooms with Playstations.

With Christmas and other holidays coming up, we asked whether they expect more at-risk kids to come in just so they can have a happy time when everyone else usually does.

“It’s really great and uplifting that we can provide this service and make sure that they’re not alone during this time or any other day during the year. But, it is sad during the holidays when we know that they just want a family. And they’re great kids, and they just need someone to care and love them,” House of Hope executive director Shannon Wienandt said.

While the drop-in center is new to House of Hope, the rest of the facility is open 24/7, even on holidays, at 1660 Christiana St., off Shawano Ave.

