CLOUDY, BUT QUIET NOW... WINTER STORM DURING THE MIDWEEK

For the most part, today is going to be a quiet weather day. Yes, our skies will be cloudy with perhaps a few flurries, but we’re not looking for any accumulating snow. Those flakes are courtesy of a light east-northeast breeze blowing off of Lake Michigan. If lucky, you might see a few glimpses of sun this afternoon, but it’s an “iffy” thing. Otherwise, our high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Heads-up, Wednesday and Thursday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS... We’re expecting a midweek winter storm to roll through the area. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty with this weathermaker, there are some points we’re confident in:

* We’re expecting a light wintry mix to develop late Tuesday night.

* The heaviest precipitation will fall late Wednesday and through Thursday morning

* The highest snowfall totals will be NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, with less to the south and east due to more rain and mixed precipitation.

* There’s potential for SOME of our viewers to get at least 6″ (or more) of snow... But not everyone will.

* Everyone will get plenty of wind as the storm arrives on Wednesday. This might cause some blowing and drifting, even though the snow will be wet and slushy.

Plan ahead and prepare for messy weather during the midweek... After the storm is gone, look for colder weather into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 20s, with wind chills dipping back into the single digits.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Continued cloudy. Flurries possible. Late peeks of sun. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool and quiet. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy again. Cool and brisk. A late-night wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Rainy and windy. Snow or a wintry mix NORTH of Green Bay. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Snow and/or a wintry mix. Several inches possible... More rain closer to the lakeshore. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. Wind chills in the single digits possible. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.