On the Clock: Packers playoff hopes alive after bye

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers playoff chances actually improved over the bye week. There’s no time off for the best panel in the business. Jason, Rob and Mark are back to talk about what they want to see coming out of the bye, rookie wide receivers, coaches on the hot seat, and much more in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Jim Leonhard a candidate to become Packers defensive coordinator?
  • Brian Gutekunst’s comments about quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love
  • Rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs
  • How many games will the Packers win down the stretch?

