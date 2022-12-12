Beyer defense rests in murder trial

Closing arguments are expected from both sides Tuesday
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Matthew Beyer’s defense has rested its case in the child-killings trial.

Beyer is accused of killing his children, ages 3 and 5, at their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020.

Beyer did not take the witness stand. The defense called 6 witnesses, including a man who was also considered a person of interest when the investigation began.

Paul Verbeten was a friend of the Schuth family for about 20 years, including Melissa Schuth -- Beyer’s ex-wife and the mother of the children.

Verbeten testified the friends have drifted apart due to the investigation into the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle.

The defense focused on how Verbeten was romantically interested in their mother, but Verbeten says she made it clear Melissa was not interested in him and added that they were just good friends.

On cross-examination, the State asked why Verbeten drove past Melissa and her children’s home the day of the murders.

PROSECUTOR: “Was it like a bad dream?”

PAUL VERBETEN: “Just shocking.”

PROSECUTOR: “Did you believe it right away?”

VERBETEN: “I didn’t want to.”

PROSECUTOR: “Is that why you drove by the house that morning?”

VERBETEN: “That’s correct,”

PROSECUTOR: “Was it still hard to believe in the days and weeks to come?”

VERBETEN: “Yes, I was wondering who would do such a thing.”

The prosecution wrapped up its side of the case last week and called one rebuttal witness Monday -- Detective Kory Krueger, who showed jurors a map and timeline of where Verbeten was during the time of the murders.

Closing arguments are expected from both sides Tuesday.

Jurors would begin deliberating Tuesday or Wednesday.

