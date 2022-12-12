Alleged Memorial Day shooting pleads not guilty by insanity

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County.

On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol in NGI plea cases.

A hearing will be scheduled once the report is complete. A judge will then decide if the case against Johnson will move forward.

On May 30, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Oxford in Oshkosh. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnson was arrested near the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.