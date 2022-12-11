QUIET THROUGH TUESDAY, BIG SYSTEM ARRIVES MIDWEEK

We’re in between weather makers through Tuesday. While we may see a few flurries or peaks of sun from time to time, most data suggest mostly cloudy conditions are here to stay over the next 2 days. Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Breezes will start to pick up on Tuesday.

A major storm system will affect the region starting Tuesday night and it will continue to influence our weather through the coming weekend. The most impactful period for the TV 2 coverage area looks to be Wednesday through Thursday. All precipitation types are possible during this time... including heavy snow, sleet/ice, and rain.

Big storm on the way (WBAY)

Locations north and west of the Fox Valley appear to have a better chance at more frozen precipitation during the event. As such, higher snowfall totals and ice accumulations are expected here. Models data suggest some spots across northern WI may get well over 6″ of snow out of this system. From the Valley southward, the atmosphere will tend to be “warmer” for a longer period of time which suggest various precipitation types, including rain. This would lead to lower snow or ice totals. Many things can and will change leading up to this event so be sure to check back in with us for the very latest information.

Late week precipitation types (WBAY)

Travel is going to be impacted across parts of the region starting Tuesday night with issues lingering into the weekend for some. High temperatures will be in the 30s for many of us through the end of the work week... but Arctic air is going to nudge back in by Saturday.

Looking ahead... next week leading up to Christmas is looking quite cold and blustery. There is a good chance that if your location gets a lot of snow later this week it will stick around for Christmas Day.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE 0-3 MPH

MONDAY: E 3-8 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mix of snow, rain, sleet/ice. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Snow or mix. Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cold & breezy. Passing snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Brisk & cold. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 23

